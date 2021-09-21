May 23, 1968-July 7, 2021

Allegany, NY-Jeanne Celeste Volgenau, of 2867 Five Mile Rd., passed away Wednesday (July 7, 2021) at the Beechwood Health Care Center in Amherst after a five-year battle with cancer.

Born May 23, 1968 in Omaha, NE, she was the daughter of George Alton and Nancy Beryl Rogers Dunkelberg. In 1998, at the “exclusive gardens on the Five Mile” in Allegany, she married Robert F. “Rob” Volgenau who survives.

Jeanne graduated from high school in Cedar Falls, Iowa, class of 1985, having principally been raised there until moving with her family to Waterloo, Iowa. She moved to the Adirondacks area and lived in Plattsburgh, NY for 20 years. She continued her education at Plattsburgh State University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Finance, with a minor in accounting.

She and her husband moved to Allegany to help care for his elderly parents. She worked in human resources for International Group, Inc. of Toronto, Canada, which is based in Smethport, PA.

In addition to her husband Rob, she is survived by her mother of Ossian, IA and her 3 nephews, Ron (Courteney) Boenig, Trevor Boenig and Keith (Maryele Wise) Boenig and several great nieces and nephews.