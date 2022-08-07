Jeanne and Jerome Reeves
Jasper Jerome Reeves was born in Fisher Arkansas in 1941. Jeanne Carol Reeves was born in Waterloo, Iowa in 1942. They were married in July of 1960. Jerome worked as a welder for John Deere and Jeanne was a bus driver for the Waterloo schools district. They were loving friends, parents, and grandparents.
They both died of natural causes in June of 2022 just five days apart. They will remain together always in spirit and in the hearts of their family.
They are survived by Jeanne's siblings, Susan Furhmann of Evansdale, Michael Sheeley of Waterloo, and Karen Kloster also of Waterloo; Jerome's sister, Omajean Carey of McRae, AR; two children, Rachelle Henson of Springdale, AR, and Robert Reeves of Des Moines, IA; four grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church in Waterloo, IA on Saturday 8/13 at 1:00pm.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.