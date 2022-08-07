 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeanne and Jerome Reeves

  • 0
Jeanne and Jerome Reeves

Jeanne and Jerome Reeves

Jasper Jerome Reeves was born in Fisher Arkansas in 1941. Jeanne Carol Reeves was born in Waterloo, Iowa in 1942. They were married in July of 1960. Jerome worked as a welder for John Deere and Jeanne was a bus driver for the Waterloo schools district. They were loving friends, parents, and grandparents.

They both died of natural causes in June of 2022 just five days apart. They will remain together always in spirit and in the hearts of their family.

They are survived by Jeanne's siblings, Susan Furhmann of Evansdale, Michael Sheeley of Waterloo, and Karen Kloster also of Waterloo; Jerome's sister, Omajean Carey of McRae, AR; two children, Rachelle Henson of Springdale, AR, and Robert Reeves of Des Moines, IA; four grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church in Waterloo, IA on Saturday 8/13 at 1:00pm.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Psychologists weigh in on what makes a successful relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News