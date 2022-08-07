Jeanne and Jerome Reeves

Jasper Jerome Reeves was born in Fisher Arkansas in 1941. Jeanne Carol Reeves was born in Waterloo, Iowa in 1942. They were married in July of 1960. Jerome worked as a welder for John Deere and Jeanne was a bus driver for the Waterloo schools district. They were loving friends, parents, and grandparents.

They both died of natural causes in June of 2022 just five days apart. They will remain together always in spirit and in the hearts of their family.

They are survived by Jeanne's siblings, Susan Furhmann of Evansdale, Michael Sheeley of Waterloo, and Karen Kloster also of Waterloo; Jerome's sister, Omajean Carey of McRae, AR; two children, Rachelle Henson of Springdale, AR, and Robert Reeves of Des Moines, IA; four grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church in Waterloo, IA on Saturday 8/13 at 1:00pm.