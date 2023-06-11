Jeanne A. (Palmer) Burns, mother to Cory R. Hamilton (Jennifer) of Mebane, North Carolina, Laura J Butler (Daniel) of Janesville, Iowa, Lindsay K. Averill (Casey) of Durham, North Carolina, Kyle J. Burns (Shandy) of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Seth Walter of California, passed away on June 4, 2023, after a courageous battle of blood cancer and complications due to surgery. Her final moments were spent peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, surrounded by family and close friends. She was known for her Irish wit and love of crafting, especially making gifts for her grandchildren. Jeanne will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Jeanne’s family asks that she be remembered for the joy she brought to others in life not the sadness of her passing. She is survived by her children; 7 grandchildren, Paeton, Heggen, Daniel, Solomon, Ellison, Ramona, James; and sisters, Peg Palmer Klieforth (Bill) and Barb Palmer Ames (Dan). Jeanne was preceded in death by Margaret M. Riley Palmer, Charles W. Palmer, Charles W. Palmer, Jr. and Michael A. Palmer. Jeanne was a Child Support Recovery Officer for the Department of Human Services for 22 years and worked as a Counselor for Caregivers for the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging for 8 years. Jeanne retired in 2014. Jeanne graduated from Aquinas High School in 1968 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. She then attended UW-LaCrosse and graduated from Black Hawk Technical College in Waterloo, IA. Jeanne was a Hospice Volunteer for 3 years and a Facilitator for ALS Support Group. She was a member of Hope City Church in Waterloo. There will be a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 4:00 PM, at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo. The visitation will follow until 7:00 PM.