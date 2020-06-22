(1940-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Jeanine K. Johnson, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, June 20, at Western Home Deery Suites.
She was born Oct. 2, 1940, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Galen R.S. and Genevieve (Hill) Humbert. Jeanine married Garel L. Johnson on Oct. 30, 1958, in Cedar Falls. He died May 25, 2016. Jeanine graduated from Cedar Falls High School and attended AIB.
She co-owned with her husband both The Craft Shoppe and Twin Oaks Print & Frame in Cedar Falls, retiring in 2003. Jeanine was a member of Orchard Hill Church, DAR, Black Hawk Button Club, Hanna Lou Questers and Cedar Falls Historical Society.
Survivors: a son, Jeffery (Jillynn) Johnson of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Sheryl (Rodney) Brandhorst of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Jeremiah, Jacob and Jonah Johnson, Elizabeth (Robert) Hostert and Victoria Brandhorst; a sister, Connie (James) Christiansen of Waseca, Minn.; her sisters-in-law, Barbara Johnson of Grundy Center, and Sue Johnson Boushelle of Shawnee, Kan.; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; and brothers-in-law, Bobbie Johnson and Harold Foxworthy.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Orchard Hill Church, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 9:30 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. You are encouraged to wear a mask and social distance.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials to the family for future charity designation.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.