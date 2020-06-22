× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1940-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Jeanine K. Johnson, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, June 20, at Western Home Deery Suites.

She was born Oct. 2, 1940, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Galen R.S. and Genevieve (Hill) Humbert. Jeanine married Garel L. Johnson on Oct. 30, 1958, in Cedar Falls. He died May 25, 2016. Jeanine graduated from Cedar Falls High School and attended AIB.

She co-owned with her husband both The Craft Shoppe and Twin Oaks Print & Frame in Cedar Falls, retiring in 2003. Jeanine was a member of Orchard Hill Church, DAR, Black Hawk Button Club, Hanna Lou Questers and Cedar Falls Historical Society.

Survivors: a son, Jeffery (Jillynn) Johnson of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Sheryl (Rodney) Brandhorst of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Jeremiah, Jacob and Jonah Johnson, Elizabeth (Robert) Hostert and Victoria Brandhorst; a sister, Connie (James) Christiansen of Waseca, Minn.; her sisters-in-law, Barbara Johnson of Grundy Center, and Sue Johnson Boushelle of Shawnee, Kan.; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; and brothers-in-law, Bobbie Johnson and Harold Foxworthy.