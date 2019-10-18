(1947-2019)
SUMNER — Jeanette Ora “Nette” Hoth, 71, of Sumner, died at home Wednesday, Oct. 16, after a lengthy illness.
She was born Dec. 18, 1947, at Mrs. McIntyre’s Maternity Home in Sumner, daughter of Dalton and Ruby (Barcus) Meyer. On Dec. 23, 1966, she married Marlowe Hoth at St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain.
She graduated from Sumner High School in 1966. In addition to being a housewife, Jeanette worked with Dr. Hennesey as a dental assistant and later at Milnes Funeral Home, finishing her career at Coast to Coast until her decline in health. She was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain, where she was involved with the Ladies Aid.
Survived by: her husband; three children, Kayla Hoth of Rosenberg, Texas, Ben (Jean) Hoth of Stewartville, Minn., and Jeremy (Wendy) Hoth of Sumner; five grandchildren, Alyssa (Bob) Donahoe, Brandon and Camryn Hoth, and Kylie and Kaylyn “Fuzz” Hoth; four siblings, Robert (Ilene) Meyer and Ronald (Dixie) Meyer, both of Sumner, Merlin (Judy) Meyer of Rushford, Minn., and Joyce Kammeyer of Conway, Ark.; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her daughter, Brenda Hoth.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain, rural Sumner, with burial in Lutheran Cemetery of Sumner Township. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, and for one hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Jeanette enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crafts, but her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family. The family of Jeanette would like to thank the DaVita West Union Dialysis and the Allen Hospital nurses and doctors for their care they provided over the last 12 years.
