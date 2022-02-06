July 11, 1952-January 28, 2022

SUMNER-Jeanette Marie Stevens, 69, of Denver, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, January 28, 2022, at her home.

There will be a celebration of life for Jeanette this summer. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Jeanette’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Jeanette Marie Stevens was born on July 11, 1952 to Marjorie and W.D. Stevens, in Sumner, IA. Jeanette often spoke very affectionately of her parents and her childhood, growing up on a farm in a large family. Those who knew Jeanette knew her as Jet, and to have a unique and somewhat mischievous sense of humor. Jet was a free spirit, a sun lover, had a big heart, and was one of the kindest, most generous, compassionate, loving, and accepting people this world has ever known. Jet was a beautiful person inside and out; with a genuine and contagious smile, and bright eyes. She was quick to love and not to judge.

Jet was up for spending time with her sisters, playing some cards, putting together a puzzle, playing a board game, or watching one of her t.v. shows most any time. Bowling was a big joy and passion of Jet’s life. She was in a bowling league for most of her life. Jet also had a bit of a green thumb, and enjoyed having a variety of plants in her home, and tending to her perennial garden.

Jeanette owned a resort and a motel in Wisconsin. In later years, she waitressed at iHop and enjoyed the interaction that she had with people, and the jokes that they would share.

Jet was blessed with two sons in her lifetime, and four grandchildren; who will miss her terribly. Grandma Jet was the best grandma a child could hope for. She never let an occasion or holiday pass without letting her grandkids know she was thinking of them. Grandma Jet never came to visit without apple crisp or cookies.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents.

Left to cherish her memory are: her sons Justin (Jackie) Woodworth, Seth (Racheal) Stanton, grandchildren Amelia, Emilia, Everett, and Joshua, her siblings Phyllis (Lyle) Jackson, Stanley (Jan) Stevens, Carol (Fred) Kruse, Rosemary (Paul) Hahle, Barb Sell, and Wilma (Ed) Mizanoski, and much extended family, and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Jeanette’s generous nature by making a donation to a charity or cause of significance to you.