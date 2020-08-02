(1932-2020)
Jeanette M. Anderson, 88, of Waterloo, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Deery Suites of the Western Home Communities. She was born July 20,1932 in Howard County the daughter of Charles and Helena Bergman Ernst. She married Norman W. Anderson on October 16, 1951 in Howard County, Iowa.
She worked at for Hy-Vee for 10 years. She was member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: her husband, Norman of Waterloo; two sons, Larry (Christine) Anderson of Denver, IA, Terry (Barb) Anderson of Fruita, CO; one daughter, Sue (Dennis) Dunlay of Waterloo; four grandsons, Zachary (Gina) Dunlay, Ben Dunlay, Fletcher Anderson and Casey Anderson and two sisters-in-law, Darlene Ernst of New Hampton and Elaine Ernst of Fairbank.
Preceded in death by: her parents; six brothers and one sister.
Services: will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and also one hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to the family or the Ronald McDonald House.
Jeanette enjoyed wintering in Texas with her husband and spending time with her family.
Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
