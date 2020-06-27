× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1927-2020)

ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Jeanette L. Kemmerer, 92, of Elk Run Heights, died Tuesday, June 23, at home.

She was born Sept. 6, 1927, in Boone County, daughter of Thomas William and Hazel E. (Germer) Parks. Jeanette married Robert Wayne Kemmerer on Oct. 10, 1947, in Omaha, Neb.; he died Nov. 22, 2016.

She worked in the munitions plant in Ankeny for several years and then was a homemaker. Jeanette was a member of Linden Methodist Church in Waterloo and was involved in the Circle.

Survivors: three daughters, Lisa Kemmerer of Evansdale, Sheila Kemmerer of Washburn, and Roberta “Bobbie” Tjaden of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Penny Stueve, Chris (Samantha) Kemmerer, Ryan Larson, and Chad (Tanjha) Larson; four great-grandchildren, Alivia, Jaxon, Hadley, and Kinnick; and a sister, Jacqueline Sebring of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a son, David Kemmerer; grandsons, Jamie Kokotan and Andy Kemmerer; sisters, Peggy Smith‚ Joanne Kinsey‚ and June Farrow, Shirley Parks, and Charlene Paris; and a brother, Thomas Parks.