Jeanette L. Kemmerer
0 entries

Jeanette L. Kemmerer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jeanette L. Kemmerer

Jeanette L. Kemmerer

(1927-2020)

ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Jeanette L. Kemmerer, 92, of Elk Run Heights, died Tuesday, June 23, at home.

She was born Sept. 6, 1927, in Boone County, daughter of Thomas William and Hazel E. (Germer) Parks. Jeanette married Robert Wayne Kemmerer on Oct. 10, 1947, in Omaha, Neb.; he died Nov. 22, 2016.

She worked in the munitions plant in Ankeny for several years and then was a homemaker. Jeanette was a member of Linden Methodist Church in Waterloo and was involved in the Circle.

Survivors: three daughters, Lisa Kemmerer of Evansdale, Sheila Kemmerer of Washburn, and Roberta “Bobbie” Tjaden of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Penny Stueve, Chris (Samantha) Kemmerer, Ryan Larson, and Chad (Tanjha) Larson; four great-grandchildren, Alivia, Jaxon, Hadley, and Kinnick; and a sister, Jacqueline Sebring of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a son, David Kemmerer; grandsons, Jamie Kokotan and Andy Kemmerer; sisters, Peggy Smith‚ Joanne Kinsey‚ and June Farrow, Shirley Parks, and Charlene Paris; and a brother, Thomas Parks.

Family graveside services: were held at Garden of Memories Cemetery with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Kearns Funeral Service-Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, assisted the family.

Memorials: to the family. All cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.

Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeanette Kemmerer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News