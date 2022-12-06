January 17, 1926-December 4, 2022
CLARKSVILLE-Jeanette Helen Sinram, age 96, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband, Galen “Shorty” Sinram; her parents, Otto and Gertrude Miller, two brothers (Lyle and Larry), two sisters (Joyce and Lavon), her daughter-in-law (Dottie) and one granddaughter (Tasha).
Jeanette is survived by one son, Sam Sinram of Ankeny, Iowa; one granddaughter Shallon Clark (husband, Dale); nine great grandchildren; one sister, Shirley (Harold) Bruns of Charles City; and two brothers, Dick Miller of Waverly and Robert (Barbara) Miller of Windsor, Colorado.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, December 9, 2022, at the Immanuel United Church of Christ, in Clarksville.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the family or Immanuel United Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
