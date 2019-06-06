Jeanette Garbes

(1925-2019)
NASHUA — Jeanette Elizabeth Garbes, 93, of Nashua, died Monday, June 3, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton.
She was born Dec. 2, 1925, to John and Elizabeth (Schrage) Mennenga in rural Butler County. She married Raymond Garbes on Feb. 1, 1948. He preceded her in death.
Jeanette attended country schools through the eighth grade. As a young girl, she worked for a couple of families helping with children and housekeeping. This also provided an opportunity for her to work occasionally in a grocery store in Shell Rock, and later she was employed in a grocery store in Waverly. She and her husband started farming in rural Clarksville and in 1956 purchased their farm in rural Nashua, living and farming there until December 2014. They milked cows, raised hogs and chickens, and grew corn, oats and hay. Jeanette sold the eggs to many neighbors and customers in Nashua and to a restaurant in Charles City.
She was a member of the Little Brown Church in Nashua, serving with the Sunday School and the Women’s Fellowship.
Survived by: her children, Roger (Susan) Garbes of Nashua, Janice (Jeff) Edson of Ionia and Ron (Dawn) Garbes of Nashua; 14 grandchildren, Aaron (Kristen) Lentz, Pat (Britney) Lentz, Ryan (Susan Storck) Garbes, Lisa (Chad) Nelson, Brenda Edson, Scott (Meagan) Edson, Tisha Brown (Jeff Jenkins), Heather Brown, Lara (Ken) Lawrence, Kristi (Kevin) Winks, James (Courtney) Hammer, Raychel (Trevor) Ronnei, Dan (Sarah) Garbes and Emily (Ryan) Fisher; 21 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Vera Garbes, Ruth (Don) Fenneman and Marlene (Bud) Mennenga; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Jean Hammer; and a granddaughter, Traci Garbes.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Little Brown Church, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Nashua. Friends may greet the family from 5 to 7 p.m. today, June 6, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory-Olson Chapel, Nashua. Visitation continues for an hour before the service at the church.
Online condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Jeanette loved to play and sing, and entertained for Farm Bureau Programs and at the Butler County Fair. She played and sang with the Garbes Family. It was a pleasure for Jeanette to communicate with couples making arrangements for receptions at the Little Brown Church and to meet the many visitors at the church.
