September 14, 1934-May 12, 2021
The arms of the angels were open wide as they welcomed Jeanette C. Dolan into their midst on May 12, 2021. She was a joy in her family’s lives for 86 years.
Jeanette was the first child born to Leo and Ida Schoberl Delagardelle on September 14, 1934. She was a life-long resident of Waterloo, Iowa, graduating from East High in 1952.
On May 20, 1953, Jeanette joined hands in marriage to the love of her life, Jim Dolan. They supported each other and traveled through life’s adventures together for 67 years. Jeanette worked a co-op job for Rath Packing Company while a Senior in High School. She also was employed at Jim Dolan/Dolan-Langan Insurance for several years.
Jim and Jeanette were blessed to be parents of Tim and Jeff Dolan of Waterloo. Their lives were also enriched by their six grandchildren: T.J., Ryan (April), Mic, Russell Dolan, Lauren (Reid) Woods and Megan (Cody) Demaro. She was also blessed with five precious great grandchildren!
In addition to her beloved husband, son, grandchildren & great grandchildren, she will be deeply missed by her sister, Joyce Brunko of Waterloo, her brother, Arnold Delagardelle of Cedar Falls, her sister-in-law, Katherine (Kitty) Dolan of Waterloo, and countless nieces, nephews and friends.
Loved ones preceding Jeanette in death are her parents, her son, Timothy, and her daughter-in-law, Shellie Dolan.
Memorials can be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the family.
Services for Jeanette will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Tuesday.
Jeanette will be remembered for her contagious laugh, followed by her hilarious snort; both could be heard above any din! Jeanette & Jim danced the polka with the best of them. She enjoyed playing in two bridge clubs and always shared a Busch Light with Jim during Friday “Happy Hour” at Jameson’s. She could out fish most men and had a sweet tooth for chocolate chip cookies, lots & lots of chocolate chip cookies. She loved the Irish Culture, and reveled on at the Iowa Irish Fest, where she and Jim were named King and Queen in 2012. Jeanette blessed us with an ever present smile and she was kind to everyone. Our little corner of the world will not be the same without her.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.
