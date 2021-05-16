Jeanette C. Dolan

Services for Jeanette will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Tuesday.

Jeanette will be remembered for her contagious laugh, followed by her hilarious snort; both could be heard above any din! Jeanette & Jim danced the polka with the best of them. She enjoyed playing in two bridge clubs and always shared a Busch Light with Jim during Friday “Happy Hour” at Jameson’s. She could out fish most men and had a sweet tooth for chocolate chip cookies, lots & lots of chocolate chip cookies. She loved the Irish Culture, and reveled on at the Iowa Irish Fest, where she and Jim were named King and Queen in 2012. Jeanette blessed us with an ever present smile and she was kind to everyone. Our little corner of the world will not be the same without her.