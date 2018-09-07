CEDAR FALLS — Jean Ann Wright, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Sept. 5, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo.
She was born June 4, 1932, in Dubuque, daughter of Tony and Theresa (Nico) Trentz. She married Hugh S. Wright on June 27, 1953, in Waterloo. He died Feb. 23, 2018.
Jean was a graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Waterloo and briefly worked as a dental assistant. She was a stay-at-home mom and worked at Service Printing Co. for more than 20 years in the bindery department.
Survived by: a daughter, Debbie (Gary) Olson of New Prague, Minn.; two grandchildren, Liam Olson of Farmington, Minn., and Tessa Olson of Ely, Minn.; a brother, Tom (Marge) Trentz, and a sister, Nettie Lazemby, both of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents and husband; a brother, Mark Trentz; and a sister, Rita Trentz.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Voyageur Outward Bound School in Ely.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Jean loved to bake, quilt, do counted cross stitch, gardening and writing letters. She shared her husband’s love of the outdoors, including camping and fishing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.