Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Jean Wright

Jean Wright

CEDAR FALLS — Jean Ann Wright, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Sept. 5, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo.

She was born June 4, 1932, in Dubuque, daughter of Tony and Theresa (Nico) Trentz. She married Hugh S. Wright on June 27, 1953, in Waterloo. He died Feb. 23, 2018.

Jean was a graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Waterloo and briefly worked as a dental assistant. She was a stay-at-home mom and worked at Service Printing Co. for more than 20 years in the bindery department.

Survived by: a daughter, Debbie (Gary) Olson of New Prague, Minn.; two grandchildren, Liam Olson of Farmington, Minn., and Tessa Olson of Ely, Minn.; a brother, Tom (Marge) Trentz, and a sister, Nettie Lazemby, both of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents and husband; a brother, Mark Trentz; and a sister, Rita Trentz.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Voyageur Outward Bound School in Ely.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Jean loved to bake, quilt, do counted cross stitch, gardening and writing letters. She shared her husband’s love of the outdoors, including camping and fishing.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jean Wright (1932-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments