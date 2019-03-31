Jean Silva

{{featured_button_text}}
FREDERICKSBURG -- Jean Carol Silva, 43, of Atkins, formerly of Fredericksburg, died at home March 23.

She was born May 4, 1975, in Connecticut to Carol Hinkle.

At the age of 10, her family moved to Fredericksburg, where she attended Fredericksburg High School. Following school, she worked for different farms around Fredericksburg enjoying one of her favorite things, animals. She also worked many other jobs including waitressing and factories. When her children were growing, she was able to be a stay-at-home mom.

Survived by: her children, Jessica (Kyle) Zenner of Waterloo and Tristen (Alyssa Brammer) Kuker of Brandon; fiance Justin Robinson of Atkins; grandchildren, Matthew, Julian and Aubrey; aunt, Joyce Sprague of Atkins; uncle, Earl Larson; her dogs, CJ, Tucker and Gracie; and many more family and friends.

Preceded in death by: her mother; adopted father and grandfather, John Hinkle II; and an aunt, Beverly Larson.

Private family services: will take place at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrbakfuneralhome.com.

Jean enjoyed animals and Shih-Tzu dogs. She was a happy and fun person who was never afraid to tell you how it was. Most of all she loved being with family especially her grandchildren.

