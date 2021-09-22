April 14, 1930-September 18, 2021

GRUNDY CENTER-Jean Shannon, 91, passed away at Creekside Living in Grundy Center on the morning of September 18th, 2021 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Public visitation for Jean will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Engelkes Abels Funeral Home located at 509 4th Street, in Grundy Center, Iowa. Following the visitation, the family is honoring Jean’s wishes and cremation rites will be accorded. An interment will be taking place in Adel, Iowa this fall, and a Celebration of Life will be held in Des Moines in the summer of 2022. For further information or to leave a condolence please visit www.abeslfunearlhomes.com.

Jean Marie Ingebritson was born on April 14th, 1930 in Swea City to Julius C. and Sylvia A. (Robinson) Ingebritson. She graduated with honors from Crystal Lake High School in 1948. Jean was united in marriage to Earl W. Rogers in 1949 and had three children. They later divorced.

Jean will be lovingly remembered for her vivacious personality, her stunning natural beauty, wonderful sense of humor, and for being a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Jean was a devout Christian and was last a member of the West Des Moines United Methodist Church.