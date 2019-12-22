Jean Saner

(1950-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Jean Marie Hartley Saner, 69, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo and Des Moines, died at home on Nov. 30.
She was born Nov. 19, 1950, in Waterloo, daughter of Richard E. Hartley and Donna M. Nissen Hartley. She married Nelson Saner on Sept. 23, 1995, in Las Vegas; he died March 26, 2013.
Jean graduated from West High School in 1969. She worked many years in the Waterloo area before moving to Des Moines in 1990, where she worked for the Iowa Department of the Blind and the Iowa Department of Agriculture.
Survived by: her son, Shelby (Tracey) Buhlman of Evansdale; two daughters, Rayna (James) Allin of Independence, Mo., and Corynne Bates of Fairbank; two stepchildren, Holly (Michael) Pollard of Norwalk and Travis (Shelby) Onstot of Indianola; two brothers, Richard (Jane) Hartley Jr. of Waterloo and Steven Hartley of Austin, Texas; three sisters, Melody (Dennis) Holbach of Hudson, Robin (Dave) Boesen of Waterloo, and Cindy (Steven) Ewing of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren, Bryce, Dayne, Jordyn, Harper, Cassandra, Austin, Tanner, and Reese; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and husband.
Celebration of Life Visitation: from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Inurnment in Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, will be at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Falls Lions Club or the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Jean enjoyed scrapbooking with friends, spending time with her grandchildren and traveling around the United States with her husband.
