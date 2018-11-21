Try 3 months for $3
DUMONT — Jean Reed, 97, of Dumont, died Monday, Nov. 19, at Dumont Wellness Center in Dumont.

She was born Dec. 24, 1920, in Dumont, to Everett and Hattie (Early) Hutchison. She married Beryl “Bob” Reed. He preceded her in death.

Jean assisted her husband with farming, and later they owned and operated Reed’s Cafe in Dumont for seven years. She also worked with her cousin with upholstery and making purses. Jean was a member of the Dumont United Methodist Church and was pianist/organist for more than 50 years.

Survived by: her children, Laveta (Doug) Pfaltzgraff, Douglas Reed and Marcia (Lyle) Landers; four grandchildren, Dawn (Tim) Plimmer, Brad (Laura) Pfaltzgraff, Trace (Heather) Landers and Thad (Meghan) Landers; 10 great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother, Earl Hutchison; a sister, Shirlee Fisher; and a grandson, Travis Landers.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at New Hope Parish of the United Methodist Church – Dumont Center in Dumont, with burial at Dumont Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services Friday at the church Friday.

Condolences may be left at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.

