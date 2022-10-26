December 18, 1928-October 22, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Jean Olive Gentz Dempster, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. She was born December 18, 1928 in Earlville, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer John William and Olive Dorothy (Holthaus) Gentz. Jean accepted Christ as her Savior on May 16, 1945, at the age of 16, through John 5:24. She married Arlin Dempster on August 22, 1952 in Earlville. He preceded her in death on August 8, 2014. Jean attended country school and graduated from Colesburg High School. She was a mother, homemaker, helped on the family farm, and later a hospital sitter. Jean was a member of the Cedar Falls Gospel Hall. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, baking homemade bread, puzzles, adult coloring and sewing skirts for missionaries. Jean was much loved by her family and friends.

She is survived by eight children, all of Iowa; three sons, Gary (Mary) Dempster of Elkader, Lyle (Darla) Dempster of Parkersburg, and Cecil (Bonnie) Dempster of Garnavillo; five daughters, Ann Pixler of Waterloo, Sharon (Dale) Everts of Cedar Rapids, Alice (Al) Tanner of Cedar Falls, Bonnie (Keith) Corkery of Fairbank, and Connie (Matt) Gergen of Janesville; twenty-four grandchildren, and forty-four great grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a son, William Dempster; granddaughter, Gina Frederiksen; great granddaughter, Gracie Hopkins; great grandson, Harrison Stamatelos; brothers, Harlan and Howard Gentz, and infant twin brother and sister, Martin & Marian Gentz.

Services will be 11:00 am Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Cedar Falls Gospel Hall, with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4—7:00 pm Thursday, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, and one hour before service at the Gospel Hall. Memorials may be directed to the family. www.DahlFuneralHome.com