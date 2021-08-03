WATERLOO-Jean Marie Priebe, 95 of Waterloo, died Monday, August 2, 2021, at Unity Point Allen Hospital. She was born June 16, 1926, in Waterloo, daughter of J. Dale and Jesse Baber Priebe. Jean graduated from West High School in 1944. She worked at Rath packing as a secretary. She married Eldon C. Priebe on June 22, 1947, at the First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo. He died April 26, 2015. Jean was an 82-year member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon, Elder, and Trustee, as well as a Sunday School teacher. She was a member of a PEO Chapter. She enjoyed her time with family, going to Rainy Lake fishing, gardening, and playing cards. Over the years she had a special bond with her many pets.