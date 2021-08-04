June 16, 1926-August 2, 2021
WATERLOO-Jean Marie Priebe, 95 of Waterloo, died Monday, August 2, 2021, at Unity Point Allen Hospital. She was born June 16, 1926, in Waterloo, daughter of J. Dale and Jesse Baber Williamson. Jean graduated from West High School in 1944. She worked at Rath packing as a secretary. She married Eldon C. Priebe on June 22, 1947, at the First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo. He died April 26, 2015. Jean was an 82-year member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon, Elder, and Trustee, as well as a Sunday School teacher. She was a member of a PEO Chapter. She enjoyed her time with family, going to Rainy Lake fishing, gardening, and playing cards. Over the years she had a special bond with her many pets. She is survived by: daughter, Dr. Mary (Dr. Todd) Priebe—Faraone of Batavia, IL; son, James M. Priebe of Ankeny; three grandchildren, Emily, Michael, and Jonathan Faraone; nieces, Linda Gin and Diana Milligan; and nephew, Paul Priebe. Jean is preceded in death by her husband. Funeral Services: 10:30 Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo with burial Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Locke Funeral Home Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements: 319-233-6138
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.