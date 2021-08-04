WATERLOO-Jean Marie Priebe, 95 of Waterloo, died Monday, August 2, 2021, at Unity Point Allen Hospital. She was born June 16, 1926, in Waterloo, daughter of J. Dale and Jesse Baber Williamson. Jean graduated from West High School in 1944. She worked at Rath packing as a secretary. She married Eldon C. Priebe on June 22, 1947, at the First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo. He died April 26, 2015. Jean was an 82-year member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon, Elder, and Trustee, as well as a Sunday School teacher. She was a member of a PEO Chapter. She enjoyed her time with family, going to Rainy Lake fishing, gardening, and playing cards. Over the years she had a special bond with her many pets. She is survived by: daughter, Dr. Mary (Dr. Todd) Priebe—Faraone of Batavia, IL; son, James M. Priebe of Ankeny; three grandchildren, Emily, Michael, and Jonathan Faraone; nieces, Linda Gin and Diana Milligan; and nephew, Paul Priebe. Jean is preceded in death by her husband. Funeral Services: 10:30 Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo with burial Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Locke Funeral Home Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements: 319-233-6138