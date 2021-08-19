July 5, 1959-August 16, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Jean Marie Naber, 62, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, August 16, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born July 5, 1959 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Gerald and RoseAnn (Rahe) Burkle. Jean married Wayne Naber on September 1, 1989 in Dyersville, IA. She was a 1977 graduate of Dyersville-Beckman High School and a 1989 graduate of UNI. Jean was a CPA for many years at several firms in the metro area and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. She was past chapter president of the Institute of Management Accountants and enjoyed spending time with her family, golf and cooking.

Jean is survived by her husband, Wayne Naber, of Cedar Falls; her two daughters, Cassandra (Joseph) Kalishek of Gilbertville, IA and Leah Naber of Denver, CO; a granddaughter, Kaylee Kalishek; her mother, RoseAnn Burkle, of Dyersville; four brothers, Rick (Danna) Burkle of Alamogordo, NM, Randy Burkle of Earlville, IA, Paul (Monica Hayes) Burkle of Davenport, IA, Joe (Julie) Burkle of Waukee, IA, and a sister, Judy (Danny) Gotto, of Bankston, IA.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Burkle; a sister-in-law, Deb Burkle; a nephew, Kyle Burkle and a great niece, Natalie Kluesner

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with burial at Hillside Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 3-8:00 p.m. Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with a 3:00 p.m. Rosary Service, and one additional hour of visitation before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.