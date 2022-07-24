November 7, 1949-June 18, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Jean Marie Draude, 72, of Cedar Falls died June 18, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

She was born on November 7, 1949 at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo to John and Edna (Richtsmeier) Draude.

Jean learned from her dad at an early age to work and always give whomever you worked for a good day’s work. She started babysitting at age 15 and then after graduating from Columbus High in 1967 she went to work for Sears Roebuck and Company and worked with the company for 31 years mostly in management. She even ran the State of Iowa Catalog Department for Sears. After Sears she worked for the Winnebago Boy Scouts of America in Waterloo for 15 years as the Executive Office Manager. She loved both of these jobs and gave it her all. She always wanted to be in business and both of these jobs fulfilled her desire since she was unable to attend college.

Jean was a member of Blessed Sacrament since 2002. She was involved in the church as a Eucharistic Minister, Sacristan, assisted with funerals and worked on a team to enter updates for the Host Communities of Blessed Sacrament. Her faith was very important to her and certainly got her through many of her health issues in her lifetime.

Jean loved to travel, especially to see family. Having two brothers, John and Joe in the service, she was able to visit Germany, Alaska, and Washington D.C. among other places in the U.S. She was able to see things that the average person didn’t get to see and felt very privileged and proud of that. Her baby brother James worked for the railroad so she was able to sit in an engine and even had a penny put on the railroad rail that he drove the engine over. Her sister Joan was a nurse and could be counted on by the family especially Jean to be by her side through all of her illnesses. Jean as well as Joan were privileged to help in the care of her parents when they were in nursing homes.

Jean loved to play cards and was often called a dirty pepper player. Playing any kind of games or knock poker she was right there but make sure you bring money. Going to the movies and out for lunch or supper was a monthly event. She loved playing games on her iPad and for 40 some years watched her favorite soaps. Jean loved to laugh and tried to get others to laugh as well. Don’t ever forget to smile.

Survived by: three brothers; John F. (Bonnie) Jr. of San Antonio, TX, Joseph A. (Kathy) of Orange Park, FL, James (Chris) of Waterloo; one sister, Joan (Mark) Brayer of Janesville, WI; three special Godchildren, Joe Draude Jr., Sarah Jean Brayer and Robert Greenlee IV; six nephews; Joe A. (Pat) Draude Jr., Jeff A. (Samantha)Draude, John F. (Jill) Draude III, Matt Draude, Philip (Courtney) Draude, Mike Draude; and two nieces, Julie Alsup and Sarah (Rah) Brayer; and a special friend and classmate, Jan Bergman.

Memorial Mass: 11:00 am Monday, July 25, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

The Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live or https://www.facebook.com/blessedsacramentchurch/.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.