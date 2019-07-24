{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – Jean Marie Branch, 99, of Lombard, Ill., formerly of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, July 20, at Beacon Hill Health Center in Lombard.

She was born June 28, 1920, in Springville, daughter of Carl L. and Cora Elizabeth (Bowersox) Burroughs. She married Luverne Feuerbach on Oct. 11, 1942, in Keystone, and they later divorced. She then married Nelson A. Branch on June 1, 1957, at the First Presbyterian Church in Springville. He preceded her in death on April 6, 1990.

Jean graduated as valedictorian from Springville High School in 1937 and earned a BA degree in music from Coe College in 1941. She taught in Keystone for a year then worked in insurance from 1942 to 1957. She was then employed as a tax assistant with Redfern, Mason, Dieter, Larsen & Moore for 40 years, retiring in 1998. She was Past Matron and 50-year member of Order of the Eastern Star; and Past Mother Adviser of Rainbow for Girls.

A member of Springville First Presbyterian Church, she served as choir director, organist, Sunday School teacher and church treasurer. At First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls she was an elder on the Session and sang in the choir.

Survived by: a daughter, Bonnie (Keith) King of Glen Ellyn, Ill.; a son, Bradley Branch of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; four grandchildren, Carl (Sarah) King, Danielle (Andrew) Lewis, and Brittni and Blake Branch; three great-grandchildren, Bailey, Connor and Lindsay King; a nephew, Ken Taylor; and a niece, Linda (Jim) Kipp.

Preceded in death by: a sister, Carol Taylor; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Taylor; and a niece, Angela Kipp.

Memorial services: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at First Presbyterian Church, with visitation from 12:30 p.m. until service time. Interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls, prior to the service. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the Gary Sinise Foundation for disabled veterans and dependents (P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365).

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

