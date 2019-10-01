{{featured_button_text}}
Jean Lybbert

Jean M. Lybbert

Jean M. Lybbert, 92, of Waterloo, passed away Saturday, September 28.

She was born Sept. 22, 1927, in Pocahontas, daughter of Walter E. and Matilda Pressley Mick. She married Leonard D. Lybbert on June 26, 1949, in Pocahontas. He died February 10, 2019.

Jean graduated from Pocahontas High School in 1944 and the University of Iowa in 1949 with a B. A. degree in speech pathology. Her time was involved with teaching Sunday school for more than 50 years, church committees, bowling, golf and bridge. She was renowned by family and friends for her extensive collection of cookbooks and marvelous recipes. Jean was also active in Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child.

Survivors include: a sister-in-law, Elsie Mick of Bloomington, Minnesota; several nieces and nephews; special friends Jeff and Debbie Foulk of Waterloo and families, Scott (Laura) Foulk of Burnsville, Minnesota, and Sara (D. J.) Loerzel and Hank Loerzel of Littleton, Colorado.

Preceded in death by: her husband; two sons, John and Christopher Lybbert; and two brothers, Warren and Robert Mick.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Waterloo First United Methodist Church. Private family inurnment will precede the service at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Memorials may be directed to Waterloo First United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywayhoffgrarup.com.

