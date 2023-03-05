August 6, 1921-February 22, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Jean M. Fischer, 101, of Cedar Falls, died on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at the Deery Suites, Western Home in Cedar Falls. She was born on August 6, 1921 in Coulter, IA, the daughter of John and Edna (Nielsen) Hansen. She graduated from Latimer High School.

Jean married Charles “Bud” Fischer July 15, 1945 at the Nazareth Lutheran Church in Coulter, Iowa. She worked at Country Classics store and owned the Fischer Grocery Store with her husband Bud from 1950s through the early 60s.

She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Coulter, then St. John Lutheran Church. She was in the Park Society of Latimer, Ladies Aid through Church, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Latimer Golf Club. Jean loved to golf, play Bridge and Chickenfoot, and visiting friends and family.

Jean is survived by son, Charles (Karma) Fischer of Waterloo; daughter, Connie (Jim) Crawford of Gurnee, IL; grandsons, Nick Fischer and Christian (Shena) Crawford; granddaughters, Andrea (Marcus Hately) Crawford and Annika Crawford.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud; granddaughter, Alexandra Crawford; and brother and sister-in-law, John and Marlys Hansen.

Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

