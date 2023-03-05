August 6, 1921-February 22, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-Jean M. Fischer, 101, of Cedar Falls, died on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at the Deery Suites, Western Home in Cedar Falls. She was born on August 6, 1921 in Coulter, IA, the daughter of John and Edna (Nielsen) Hansen. She graduated from Latimer High School.
Jean married Charles “Bud” Fischer July 15, 1945 at the Nazareth Lutheran Church in Coulter, Iowa. She worked at Country Classics store and owned the Fischer Grocery Store with her husband Bud from 1950s through the early 60s.
She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Coulter, then St. John Lutheran Church. She was in the Park Society of Latimer, Ladies Aid through Church, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Latimer Golf Club. Jean loved to golf, play Bridge and Chickenfoot, and visiting friends and family.
Jean is survived by son, Charles (Karma) Fischer of Waterloo; daughter, Connie (Jim) Crawford of Gurnee, IL; grandsons, Nick Fischer and Christian (Shena) Crawford; granddaughters, Andrea (Marcus Hately) Crawford and Annika Crawford.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud; granddaughter, Alexandra Crawford; and brother and sister-in-law, John and Marlys Hansen.
Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.