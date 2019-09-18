{{featured_button_text}}
Jean M. Fischels

(1934-2019)

WATERLOO — Jean Marie Fischels, 84, of Waterloo, died Monday, Sept. 16, at home.

She was born Nov. 11, 1934, in Waterloo, the daughter of Phillip and Cecilia Schares Welter.

Jean graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Gilbertville in 1952 and was employed in the office of Midwest Pattern, until her retirement.

Survived by: her daughter, Tamara Schmit of Evansdale; two sons, Scott Fischels of Des Moines and Kurt (Paula) Fischels of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Tara Mauer, Kelsey (Derek) Bass, Dustin Fischels and Ryan (Cassandra) Fischels; five great-grandchildren, Madison Mauer, Lake Mauer, Charlotte Fischels, Henlee Bass, and Dallas Bass; three sisters, Alma Schmitz of Denver, Margie Guild of Waterloo and Linda (Jim) Hughes of Independence; a brother, Lloyd (Shirley) Welter of La Porte City; a sister-in-law, Marie Jean Welter of Jesup; and a brother-in-law, Leo Delagardelle of Gilbertville.

Preceded in death by: her longtime companion, Tom Summerhays; two sisters, Irma Delagardelle and Bernice Schmitz; her two brothers, Ralph Welter and Leo Welter; three brother-in-laws, Burt Schmitz, Kenny Schmitz and Whitey Guild.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with inurnment in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will also be one hour before services Friday at the church.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoff grarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Fischels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

