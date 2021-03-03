September 10, 1916-February 26, 2021
WATERLOO-Jean Louise Summers Noonan, 104, of Waterloo, died Friday, February 26, at Friendship Village.
She was born September 10, 1916, in Charles City, the daughter of Claude and Bertha Wilcox Summers. She married Patrick A. Noonan on August 21, 1937, in St. Charles, MN. and he preceded her in death on January 9, 1972.
Jean graduated from Charles City High School in 1934 and was employed as a secretary at John Deere in the Engineering Department. She was also a homemaker.
Survivors include: her children, Pat Noonan of Lemont, IL, Mike (Judy) Noonan of St. Cloud, MN, Tim (Bonnie) Noonan of Cedar Falls, Tom (Barbara) Noonan of Lakewood, CO, Bill (Mary) Noonan of Evergreen, CO, and Mary (Bob) Miller of Huntington Beach, CA.; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her granddaughter, Peggy Noonan Faerber; her siblings, Bonita O’Harrow, Denton Summers, Claude “Bud” Summers, Mary Ellen Summers and Marvin Summers.
Graveside Service will take place at a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Columbus High School.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
