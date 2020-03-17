Jean L. Stachovic

(1931-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Jean Louise Stachovic, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, March 16, at Deery Suites at Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls.
She was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Davenport, daughter of Arthur and Louise Wulff. Jean was raised by her grandparents, Lena and Charlie Hildebrandt, as her mother, Louise, died from complications following a surgery when Jean was 7 years old. She graduated from Davenport High School. Jean worked as a personal shopper, then, at the utilities company in Davenport. On Nov. 5, 1955, she married Ed Stachovic at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport.
Jean was a volunteer at Sartori Memorial Hospital (now MercyOne-Cedar Falls) for 20 years, working at the information desk, gift shop and scheduling the other volunteers. Jean also volunteered at the annual May Breakfast and Festival of Trees. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter OV in Cedar Falls and attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls.
Survivors: her daughters, Ann Louise (Kim) Qual of Iowa City, Gail (Ed Flack) Stachovic of Cedar Falls and Linda (Mike) Thode of Cedar Falls; and her grandchildren, Emily (Joshua), Nikolai and Spencer Qual; Tory (Cole) and Keely Flack; and Jack Thode.
Preceded in death by: her husband, Ed, just 23 days earlier; a daughter, Karen Stachovic; a son, Steve Stachovic; her parents; and a brother, Arthur.
Services: There will be no public visitation or services planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will follow.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or to the MercyOne North Iowa Foundation and
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
