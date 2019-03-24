WATERLOO — Jean Lucille Hardee Richmond Liebert, 89, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 20, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Dec. 8, 1929, in Waterloo, daughter of Earl and Lucille (Hickman) Hardee. On July 26, 1947, she married Russell “Duke” Richmond at Hagerman Baptist Church in Waterloo. He died in December 1993. She married Eugene Liebert at Faith Assembly of God Church on Nov. 19, 1999; he preceded her in death by nine days.
Jean attended Edison Elementary and Sloane-Wallace for her education. She worked at Rath Packing Co., primarily in the casing department, and retired in 1976.
She was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church and taught Sunday school for many years.
Survived by: three sons, Randy Richmond of Waterloo, Craig (Fran) Richmond of Evansdale and Rick (Julie) Richmond of Billings, Mont.; two daughters, Sherryl Jacobsen of Evansdale and Kimberly (Jeff) Hilbert of Waterloo; two sisters, Betty Halligan and Sandra Schares, both of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Angela Huntley, Jennifer Wroe, Tracy (Michelle) Richmond, Joni (Justin) Stevens, Chrissy (Dennis) Snyder, Jerry Jacobsen, Sarah Richmond and Jenna (Vern Nelson III) Newman; five foster grandchildren, Cody, Ashleigh, Alexis, Amanda and Shannon; 22 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great-grandchildren with an additional two on the way.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husbands; two brothers, Earl Jr. and William Hardee; a sister, Sharon Alcott; a son-in-law, Jerry Jacobsen; a daughter-in-law, Janet Richmond; and a grandson, Brian Richmond.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Faith Assembly of God Church, Elk Run Heights, with burial at Garden of Memories, Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, and for an hour before the service on Saturday.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Jean enjoyed a variety of activities including fishing, baking pies and chocolate chip cookies, and traveling. She loved nothing more than spending time with both her family and her friends from church. She was a caring and compassionate person who brought joy to everyone’s lives and will be dearly missed.
