Jean Karkosh

Jean L. Karkosh age 92 of St. Anthony Village, MN passed away March 14, 2019. Longtime teacher in the Waterloo School District, and retired at age 80 from selling real estate in the Twin Cities.

Preceded in death by her parents, James and Minnie Karkosh; and sister, Carole Miller. Survived by daughter, Dayle (Ron) Boyce of Minneapolis; granddaughters, Amy (Nicholas) Herrald and Lynette Boyce; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Grace and Isaac Herrald. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Nativity Lutheran Church or Wishes & More.

Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 with visitation starting one hour prior at Nativity Lutheran Church in St. Anthony Village. Interment at Hillside Cemetery, Minneapolis.

Washburn-McReavy Northeast Chapel, Minneapolis 612-781-6828

