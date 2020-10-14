Jean (jeannie) P. Proctor

February 12, 1946—October 12, 2020

Jean Phyllis Niebergall Proctor passed away October 12, 2020, at Hospice House in Waterloo, Iowa surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer.

Jeannie married John “Butch” R. Proctor Jr. on December 9, 1966 in Galena, Illinois. They had two daughters; CarrieAnn (Ernie) Marshall of Lords Valley, Penn., and Rene Lee (Michael) Gibbons of Elk Run Heights, Ia.

She is survived by her husband, daughters, grandchildren; Leah LaRock (Tim Ferguson) of Clearwater, Fla., and Summer Rae (Jared) Pratt of Waterloo, Ia. Great-grandson, Liam Pratt, and great-granddaughter, Riley Pratt. Brothers; Jerry Niebergall of Evansdale, Ia., Donald (Anne) Niebergall of Manchester, N.J., and Fred (Ginni) Niebergall of Balsam Lake, Wisc. Sisters; Barbara (Richard) Meyer of Tripoli, Ia., and Pam (Norman) DeVore of Wilton, Ia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter; Nicole Davis, great-granddaughter; Kennedy Davis, sister; Eleanor Dorrite, mother and father in law; Lorraine and John R. Proctor Sr., sister in laws; Jeri Brenning and Linda Niebergall.

Jeannie and John enjoyed traveling the United States and abroad, camping, fishing, snorkeling, and spending time with family and friends.