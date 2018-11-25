Try 3 months for $3
(1938-2018)

WATERLOO — Jean M. Hilsman, 80, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

She was born March 26, 1938, in Elma, the daughter of Daniel and Marie Bigley Halpin. She married Bill Hilsman on Nov. 18, 1961, in Elma. He died May 2009.

Jean graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic High School in Elma in 1956. After graduation, Jean was employed with Rath Packing in the office until they closed. She was most recently employed by the Black Hawk Tennis Club for the last 32 years.

Survived by: a sister, Gayle (Dale) Hoffman of Elma; a sister-in-law Thelma Braun; a brother in law, Bob Hilsman; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents, and a sister, Kaye Brophy.

Memorial services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with inurnment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Jean enjoyed her work at the Black Hawk Tennis Club very much and considered the members and her co-workers her family.

