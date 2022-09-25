May 14, 1925-September 19, 2022

Jean Haight, 97, of Granbury, Texas, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died Monday, September 19, 2022.

She was born May 14, 1925 in Waterloo to Edward and Frances Whipple. After graduating from business college, she worked as an Executive Administrator at Rath Packing Company. In 1954, she married Robert Eugene Haight and they raised three children—Ronald, James and Laurie. In 1999, she and Robert moved to DeCordova Bend Estates in Granbury, Texas. She was an active member of her church and was a proud member of P.E.O. for over 50 years. She loved her family and friends, watching baseball, and a good cobbler or chocolate cake.

She is survived by a son, Ronald (Andrea) and two grandsons, Sean and Neil of Pflugerville, and a daughter, Laurie (Barry) of Fort Worth.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her brother, and a son.

Funeral services will be held 11:00am. Monday, September 26, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church of Granbury, 303 W. Bridge Street. Under the direction of Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury.

Visitation will be prior to the services from 10am.-11am. Monday at the church.

Graveside services and burial will be held 10am. Saturday; October 1, 2022 at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Waterloo, Iowa under the direction of Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo, Iowa.