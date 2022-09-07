July 2, 1924-September 3, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Jean F. Kelly, 98, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away on the morning of Saturday, September 3, 2022 at NewAldaya Lifescapes Nursing Home in Cedar Falls, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.

Jean Francis Wanamaker was born on July 2, 1924 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of John and Louise Wanamaker.

She was raised and educated in the Waterloo school district and graduated from West High School with the class of 1942. On June 23, 1953, Jean was united in marriage to the love of her life, Donald “Don” Kelly in Camden, Missouri. The couple was blessed with a big family and all of the memories that came with. Jean was not only a dedicated wife and mother but an extremely hardworking woman. She dedicated well over 30 years of her professional career as the Executive Secretary at John Deere, and after she retired from John Deere, Jean went on to obtain the Lifetime Achievement Award and become the president of the highly respected organization “Brain Injury Association of Iowa”. She was also a long time member of the Red Hat Society and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Don Kelly; two sons, Kirk (Annette) Kelly and Scott (Diane) Kelly; one step-daughter: Shiela Biebesheimer Doyle; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; two sons-in-law, Hayden Ebehar and Lyle Coen; one daughter-in-law, Martha Stitchman.

She is preceded in death by her parents; John and Louise Wanamaker; her children: Nancy Ebelhar, Michael Stitchman, Lynne Coen, and Mark Kelly; two brothers: Barett and John Wanamaker as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls, located at 2410 Melrose Dr., Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo. Public visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. There will be one-hour visitation prior to the service at the church. Rev. Elizabeth Popplewell will be officiating the service.

