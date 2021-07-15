September 30, 1923-July 14, 2021

WATERLOO-Jean Elizabeth O’Bryon, 97, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at UnityPoint Hospice.

She was born Sept. 30, 1923 in Casper, Wyoming, daughter of George and Martha Bayer Herpelinck. She married Wilfred W. “Bill” O’Bryon Feb. 15, 1946 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Waterloo. He died May 17, 1996.

Jean was employed with DHS for 23 years, retiring in 1986.

Survived by: two daughters, Marcy Coontz of Waterloo and Molly (Tom) Walsh of Yorba Linda, Calif.; a son-in-law, Jim Coontz of La Porte City; four grandchildren, Libby (Eric) Vanheukelom of Des Moines, Emily (Charles) Dunn of Ankeny, Bret (Meg) Walsh and Bryon (Gina) Walsh both of Orange, Calif.; seven great grandchildren, Madison, Drew, and Jay Dunn, Prior and Penn Vanheukelom, Sophia Walsh, and Rollins Walsh.

Preceded in death by her husband; and a sister, Vera Jones.

Services will be10:30 a.m. Monday, July 19 at Ascension Lutheran Church with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 2 until 4 pm Sunday, July 18 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, continuing for one hour before services at the church on Monday.