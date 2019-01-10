Try 1 month for 99¢
Jean E. Frush

Jean Frush

(1927-2019)

JESUP -- Jean Elizabeth Frush, 91, of Jesup, died at home Saturday, Jan. 5, of natural causes.

She was born Aug. 3, 1927, outside of La Porte City in rural Benton County, daughter of Verian Cato Palmer and Bessie Isabelle (Rowe) Palmer. On Oct. 5, 1947, she married Lloyd “Bus” George Frush at the First United Methodist Church in La Porte City. He died March 25, 1997.

She graduated from high school in La Porte City in 1944 and then attended Gates Business College in Waterloo. Jean and her husband made their home outside of Jesup where they farmed and raised their family. After a short time in Tripoli, they moved back to the Jesup area before moving to town in 1969. She drove a school bus for 15 years in the Jesup School District, coordinated the Meals on Wheels program, and cooked at Thompson’s Cafe for a number of years. She was an active member of the American Lutheran Church in Jesup, where she volunteered.

Survived by: four sons, Kurt (LouAnn) Frush, Craig (Marilyn) Frush and Doug (Ruth) Frush, all of Jesup, and Brent (Sharon) Frush of Colorado Springs, Colo.; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy (Harold) Huck of La Porte City.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a granddaughter, Kristy Frush; and two brothers, Glenn Palmer and Robert Palmer.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at American Lutheran Church, with burial in Cedar Crest Cemetery, both in Jesup. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at White Funeral Home, Jesup. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Saturday at the church. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the church and other organizations.

Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Jean was very active in her family and her community. She enjoyed going to all her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities and was always there to help them in any way she could. She loved to bake, and liked to play cards and was a member of different card clubs.

