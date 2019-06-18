{{featured_button_text}}
Jean E. Dostal

Jean Dostal

(1929-2019)

TOLEDO -- Jean Ellen Dostal, 89, of Toledo, died Sunday, June 16, at Westbrook Acres in Gladbrook.

She was born Sept. 14, 1929, in rural Toledo, daughter of Floyd and Ruth (Emerson) Whitmore. On Nov. 19, 1952, she married Robert Dostal at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama.

She graduated from Toledo High School. Jean helped as a farm wife and worked various jobs throughout her life. She was a former member of St. Wenceslaus Women's Society, Rosary Society and KD Lodge.

Survivors include: a son, Dennis Dostal (Vickie Lacina) of Toledo; four grandchildren, Kathy (Bruce) Kucera of Traer, Darin (Melissa) Dostal of Simpsonville, S.C., Dillon Dostal of Gladbrook and Drew Dostal of Ankeny; seven great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Nathan and Madelyn Kucera, Jolene, Tyler, Lucas and Caleb Dostal; and a brother, Ray (Teresa) Whitmore of West Le Mars.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, Paul Whitmore.

Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at St. Wenceslaus Church, rural Clutier, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama, with a 7 p.m. vigil service.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Wenceslaus Oratory in care of Prince of Peace Circle.

Her greatest joy was time spent with family and her grandchildren. She loved taking care of her property, picking up sticks, mowing the lawn and driving her Ford tractor. Jean enjoyed bowling and going to many tournaments over the years. She looked forward to the rodeo every year.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jean E. Dostal
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments