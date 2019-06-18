Jean E. Dostal

(1929-2019)
TOLEDO -- Jean Ellen Dostal, 89, of Toledo, died Sunday, June 16, at Westbrook Acres in Gladbrook.
She was born Sept. 14, 1929, in rural Toledo, daughter of Floyd and Ruth (Emerson) Whitmore. On Nov. 19, 1952, she married Robert Dostal at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama.
She graduated from Toledo High School. Jean helped as a farm wife and worked various jobs throughout her life. She was a former member of St. Wenceslaus Women's Society, Rosary Society and KD Lodge.
Survivors include: a son, Dennis Dostal (Vickie Lacina) of Toledo; four grandchildren, Kathy (Bruce) Kucera of Traer, Darin (Melissa) Dostal of Simpsonville, S.C., Dillon Dostal of Gladbrook and Drew Dostal of Ankeny; seven great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Nathan and Madelyn Kucera, Jolene, Tyler, Lucas and Caleb Dostal; and a brother, Ray (Teresa) Whitmore of West Le Mars.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, Paul Whitmore.
Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at St. Wenceslaus Church, rural Clutier, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama, with a 7 p.m. vigil service.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Wenceslaus Oratory in care of Prince of Peace Circle.
Her greatest joy was time spent with family and her grandchildren. She loved taking care of her property, picking up sticks, mowing the lawn and driving her Ford tractor. Jean enjoyed bowling and going to many tournaments over the years. She looked forward to the rodeo every year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.