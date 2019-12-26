{{featured_button_text}}
Jean Cawelti

Jean E. Cawelti

(1923-2019)

CEDAR FALLS – Jean E. Cawelti, 96, of Cedar Falls died Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Western Home Communities-Deery Suites.

She was born June 30, 1923, in Waterloo, daughter of Harold and Delphine (Pfiffner) Pendergast. She married Kenneth J. Althof in 1942. He died in World War II. In August 1949, she married Ralph C. Cawelti. He died May 12, 1999.

Jean graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Waterloo, in 1941. She was employed for many years as a secretary for the president of Rath Packing Co. and in later years as a guidance secretary at Holmes Junior High.

She was a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Auxiliary.

Survived by: two daughters, Sandra (Dennis) Remmert of Cedar Falls and Mary Ann Collins of Lamar, Mo.; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Cawelti of Cedar Falls; six grandsons, Chad (Kristi) Remmert, Brad (Ann) Remmert, Ryan (Kim) Cawelti, Christopher (J.J.) Cawelti, Jonathan (Jessica) Collins and Jesse Collins; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: a son, Gary Cawelti.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Cedar Falls. Private inurnment at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Richardson Funeral Service and also for one hour prior to Mass at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the church or Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Auxiliary.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Jean loved to knit and was an avid golfer and bridge player.She was an accomplished organist who spent many hours entertaining family and friends!

