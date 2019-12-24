{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Jean E. Cawelti, 96, died Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Western Home Community, Deery Suites.

She was born June 30, 1923, in Waterloo, daughter of Harold and Delphine Pfiffner Pendergast. She married Kenneth J. Althof in 1942. He died in World War II. In August 1949, she married Ralph C. Cawelti. He died May 12, 1999.

Jean graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Waterloo in 1941. She was employed for many years as a secretary for the president of Rath Packing Co. and in later years as a guidance secretary at Holmes Junior High.

Jean was a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and the AMVETS Post 49 Auxiliary.

Survived by: two daughters, Sandra (Dennis) Remmert and Mary Ann Collins of Lamar, Mo.; daughter-in law, Joyce Cawelti; six grandsons, Chad (Kristi) Remmert, Brad (Ann) Remmert, Ryan (Kim) Cawelti, Chris (J.J.) Cawelti, Johnathan (Jessica), Jesse Collins, and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two sisters; her husband; and her son Gary.

Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Richardson Funeral Home is assisting.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Jean loved to knit and was an avid golfer and bridge player. She was an accomplished organist who spent many hours entertaining family and friends!

