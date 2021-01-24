February 5, 1933-January 22, 2021

Jean “Bobbie” Warner, 87, of Independence, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, January 22, at La Porte City Specialty Care, La Porte City.

She was born Feb. 5, 1933 in Waco, Texas, daughter of David John and Nora Irene Endsley Harper. She married Donald S. Warner Dec. 18, 1953 in Waco. He died April 12, 2017.

Bobbie graduated from Waco High School and received her RN degree from Baylor University Nursing School. She and her husband owned and operated Blackhawk Sprinklers, where she managed the office.

She enjoyed antiquing, golfing and travel. She loved walks with her husband and wintering with her twin sister, Janie and Bill, in Texas and California. Bobbie was a strong-willed person but always put others above herself.

Survived by: three daughters, Paula (Robert) Fontanini of La Porte City, Connie (Jim) Rowland of Lueders, Texas and Becky (Ron) Wilberding of Jesup; seven grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Laura, Patricia, Evan, Anna and Kylie; nine great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband; and her twin sister, Janie Melville.