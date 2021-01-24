February 5, 1933-January 22, 2021
Jean “Bobbie” Warner, 87, of Independence, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, January 22, at La Porte City Specialty Care, La Porte City.
She was born Feb. 5, 1933 in Waco, Texas, daughter of David John and Nora Irene Endsley Harper. She married Donald S. Warner Dec. 18, 1953 in Waco. He died April 12, 2017.
Bobbie graduated from Waco High School and received her RN degree from Baylor University Nursing School. She and her husband owned and operated Blackhawk Sprinklers, where she managed the office.
She enjoyed antiquing, golfing and travel. She loved walks with her husband and wintering with her twin sister, Janie and Bill, in Texas and California. Bobbie was a strong-willed person but always put others above herself.
Survived by: three daughters, Paula (Robert) Fontanini of La Porte City, Connie (Jim) Rowland of Lueders, Texas and Becky (Ron) Wilberding of Jesup; seven grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Laura, Patricia, Evan, Anna and Kylie; nine great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and her twin sister, Janie Melville.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the funeral home. Face coverings and social distancing are required if attending either event.
Memorials: Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.