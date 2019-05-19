Jean Ellen Beck, 94, of Cedar Falls, died on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at New Aldaya Lifescapes. She was born on January 19, 1925 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Harold R. Rath and Vera (Hoff). She grew up in the Cedar Heights area, attended the University of Northern Iowa for 2 years and graduated as a Medical Technologist from the University of Minnesota in 1948. Jean married Robert A. Beck in June 24, 1950, in Cedar Falls.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents and brother Richard Rath. She is survived by her sister-in-law Liz (Rath) Miller, her son Doug Beck (Linda) of Johnston, IA, her daughter Sandra Davis (Dale) of Knoxville, TN and daughter Kathy Zimbeck (Jon) of Parker, CO, 6 grandchildren, Mallory Beck, Hunter Beck, Benjamin Zimbeck, and Megan Zimbeck, Erin Newman (Grant) and Brittney Ferguson (Chuck).
She worked as a medical technologist at Allen Memorial Hospital for many years. Jean was involved with the Green Scene and with various support activities at St. Paul Lutheran Church and later at Nazareth Lutheran Church.
Jean had a deep love of nature and flower gardening. Jean’s summer and fall garden displays were always orchestrated into explosions of color that were a joy to experience. The Master Gardener program at Iowa State University lead to her love of all varieties of day lilies. She paid particular attention to garden design. Jean knew every plant by name and often shared her plantings with family and friends.
Jean and her husband Bob enjoyed traveling, riding bikes, golfing, fishing, camping, skiing and spending time with their kids and grandkids. Jean was known for making the most wonderful danish coffee cake and the best gooey pecan rolls. Jean loved cooking and always planned great menus whenever the family would get together.
Jean stayed active during her life and participated in water aerobics at the YMCA well into her 80’s. Jean loved to dance and could still cut a rug at her 90th birthday celebration.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. in Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Lutheran Church on May 22nd with a visitation an hour before at the church. A luncheon will be held after the service in the Bethel Hall. Memorials may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church or Hartman Reserve. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com
