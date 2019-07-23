{{featured_button_text}}
Jean B. Baumeister

Jean Baumeister

(1937-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Jean B. Baumeister, 81, of Cedar Falls, died at home Sunday, July 21.

She was born Dec. 25, 1937, in Griswold, daughter of Kenneth and Helen (Hughes) Barnes. She married James Baumeister on Sept. 26, 1959, in Chicago. He preceded her in death Jan. 6, 2014.

Jean graduated from Michael Reese Hospital School of Nursing and was a registered nurse for 45 years, most recently at the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home.

Survived by: her son, Steven (Beth) Baumeister of Waukee; two daughters, Stephanie Lickteig and Melissa (Erika) Breddin, both of Cedar Falls; 10 grandchildren, Ashleigh Baumeister, Jessica (Adam) Vaught, Scott Baumeister, Noah Baumeister, Courtney (Bryan) Mann, Caitlyn (Dylan) Miller, Joseph Lickteig, Steven Lickteig, Adriana Baumeister and Jasmyn Baumeister; three great-grandchildren, Joshua and Nathan Mann, James Vaught, and Baby Miller on the way; her brother, Paul (Alicia) Barnes, of Pawleys Island, S.C.; and her sister, Joan Fowler, of Madison, Wis.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and husband.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour before services at the funeral home.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

