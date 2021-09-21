December 31, 1945-September 18, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Jean Ann Southard, 75, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at MercyOne-Waterloo.

She was born December 31, 1945, in Iowa Falls, IA, the daughter of Glen and Marian (Eady) Ubban. On December 24, 1962, she was united in marriage to Gary Davis Southard in Waterloo. He died November 26, 2017. She received her LPN degree from Hawkeye Tech. She worked as a staff nurse at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls for forty years, retiring in 2009.

Survived by: her daughter, Michelle (Matt) Haan of Hudson, IA; grandchildren, Micah (Brooke) Haan of Gywinn Oak, MD, and Morgan and McKenzie Haan, both of Hudson; great grandson, Jaxon Haan; and sister, Jolaine (Paul) Roberts of Lafayette, IN.

Preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, Reuben and Alice Eady; and paternal grandparents, Peter and Mae Ubben.