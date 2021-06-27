Jean Ann Smith

Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 10:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with Rev. Donald Komboh celebrating. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Sumner. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 30, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner and for one hour preceding the Mass on Thursday. A Scripture Service will be held at 7:30 PM at the Church on Wednesday. Memorials may be made in Jean's name to the Voice of the Martyrs at www.persecution.com. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Jean's family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilneserettig.com.