Jean Ann (Brandt) Haylock was born to Oran and Vergie Brandt, July 6, 1942, in Decorah, Iowa. She graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1960. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Haylock, on December 30, 1961, in Maquoketa. They made their home in Iowa City while Bob got a degree in civil engineering at The University of Iowa. Jean worked at Mercy Hospital and liked to remind Bob she “put him through college!”

After Bob graduated, they moved around Iowa—Davenport, Denison, and finally Parkersburg in 1969. Through those years they welcomed three daughters, Kimberly, Kelly, and Kristin. Jean was a homemaker and active in her daughters’ lives, was an avid crafter selling her crafts in consignment stores, made pottery, stained glass projects, organized craft making sessions with friends, and instilled a love of crafting into her family. She was also active in the Jaycees, golf league, bowling leagues, gardening, and spending time in Clear Lake. Jean loved to entertain, was a fantastic cook, and the life of the party. She and Bob loved to travel and did so for Bob’s conventions as well as to Mexico with friends, sailing the Virgin Islands with John and Mary Brandt and even traveled to Egypt twice to visit Kelly and her family.