Jean (Altfillisch) Anderson

Anderson, Jean (Altfillisch) age 75, of Crystal, MN, passed away Feb. 14, 2020, at Little Hospice in Edina, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on June 12, 1944, the daughter of Rita (Schneider) Altfillisch and Mark M. Altfillisch. Jean attended Sacred Heart grade school and Columbus High School in Waterloo, graduating in 1962. She moved to Minnesota in the 1960’s and began a secretarial career. Employers included the Foshay Tower, W. Jimmerson, Senator Jim Ramstad and Target Corp. Jean married Richard ‘Dick’ Anderson on Feb. 14, 1976. They spent many happy years together, including travel with family and friends. Jean enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, card games, TV game shows and especially Scrabble. Following Dick’s death in 2013, Jean moved to Heathers Manor in Crystal, making many new friends.