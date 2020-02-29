Jean (Altfillisch) Anderson
0 entries

Jean (Altfillisch) Anderson

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jean (Altfillisch) Anderson

Jean (Altfillisch) Anderson

(1944-2020)

Anderson, Jean (Altfillisch) age 75, of Crystal, MN, passed away Feb. 14, 2020, at Little Hospice in Edina, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on June 12, 1944, the daughter of Rita (Schneider) Altfillisch and Mark M. Altfillisch. Jean attended Sacred Heart grade school and Columbus High School in Waterloo, graduating in 1962. She moved to Minnesota in the 1960’s and began a secretarial career. Employers included the Foshay Tower, W. Jimmerson, Senator Jim Ramstad and Target Corp. Jean married Richard ‘Dick’ Anderson on Feb. 14, 1976. They spent many happy years together, including travel with family and friends. Jean enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, card games, TV game shows and especially Scrabble. Following Dick’s death in 2013, Jean moved to Heathers Manor in Crystal, making many new friends.

She was devoted to her cat Sweet Pea. Preceded in death by her parents, husband and step-grandson, Colin Anderson. Survivors include brothers, Glen (Dorothy) Altfillisch, Gary (Steph) Altfillisch; stepchildren Don (Kim) Anderson, Laurie (Vicky Mello) Anderson, Jerry (Karen Kasmirski) Anderson, Jenny Anderson and Lisa (Rick) Carr; step grandsons Nicholas Anderson, Michael Carr; nephews Mark (Michelle) Altfillisch, Peter (Nicole) Altfillisch, David (Colette) Altfillisch, Joseph Altfillisch, niece Julie (Derek) Jones and cousins. Special thanks to Heathers Manor and N.C. Little Hospice. Service is 10 am, on March 6th, at Heathers Manor, 3000 Douglas Drive No. Memorials preferred to donor’s choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News