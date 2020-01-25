(1923-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Emma “Jean” Altenhein, 96, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 27, 1923, daughter of Jarvis “Jay” and Nellie (Tomlinson) Wilson. She married Robert Ward Altenhein on July 18, 1942, in Liberty, Mo. He preceded her in death.
Jean graduated from Traer Community High School, then attended Gates Business College. Bob served in the military during World War II, which led to many relocations and, after his discharge, the family settled in the Cedar Valley. In addition to running a busy household, Jean also worked as a bookkeeper for an electrician and area doctors’ offices, then became a Realtor, retiring from Century 21.
She was a member of the Cedar Falls Women’s Club, American Legion Auxiliary and St. Timothys United Methodist Church of Cedar Falls.
Survived by: a son, Gary Altenhein of Enfield, Conn.; two daughters, Pamela MacKay of Janesville and Penne (Brian) Nelson of Chandler, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Isabelle “Louise” Duquette of Kansas City, Kan.; a son-in-law, Mark Floyd of Denver, Colo.; and a daughter-of-the-heart, Corinne (Doug) Bettis of Janesville.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband of 76 years; a daughter, Patricia Floyd; a grandson, Winston MacKay; brothers, Joe Wilson and Allan Ramsey Wilson; a sister, Nellie Mae Tigue; a daughter-in-law, Vicky Altenhein; and a son-in-law, James MacKay.
Services: will be held at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to the Hearst Center for the Arts or the Cedar Falls Women’s Club.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Jean was the “cool mom” who enjoyed her children and was a leader for Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. A self-taught seamstress, she sewed all the family’s clothing except Bob’s business suits. She was an avid reader and writer of poetry and was published in the Iowa Journal of Poetry.
