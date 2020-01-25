(1923-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Emma “Jean” Altenhein, 96, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born Jan. 27, 1923, daughter of Jarvis “Jay” and Nellie (Tomlinson) Wilson. She married Robert Ward Altenhein on July 18, 1942, in Liberty, Mo. He preceded her in death.

Jean graduated from Traer Community High School, then attended Gates Business College. Bob served in the military during World War II, which led to many relocations and, after his discharge, the family settled in the Cedar Valley. In addition to running a busy household, Jean also worked as a bookkeeper for an electrician and area doctors’ offices, then became a Realtor, retiring from Century 21.

She was a member of the Cedar Falls Women’s Club, American Legion Auxiliary and St. Timothys United Methodist Church of Cedar Falls.

Survived by: a son, Gary Altenhein of Enfield, Conn.; two daughters, Pamela MacKay of Janesville and Penne (Brian) Nelson of Chandler, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Isabelle “Louise” Duquette of Kansas City, Kan.; a son-in-law, Mark Floyd of Denver, Colo.; and a daughter-of-the-heart, Corinne (Doug) Bettis of Janesville.