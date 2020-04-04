Jean A. Bremer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TRIPOLI - Jean Audrey Bremer, 78, of Tripoli, died Tuesday, March 31, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo of cancer.

She was born April 28, 1941, at the family home in rural Denver, daughter of George and Anna (Pipho) Mueller. She graduated from Denver High School in 1959. She worked at Schield-Bantam (now Terex) in Waverly, Jack and Jill Grocery Store and then began working at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, and a member two bowling leagues. She traveled to state bowling events and national events.

Survivors: three children, Teresa (Mark) Nuss of West Union, Brenda Drake of Ackley, and Suzi (Al) Schweer of Tripoli; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, Trey (Allie) Nuss and their children, Charlie, Coleman, Kerrigan, and Cade Nuss of Dike, Reid (MacKenzie) Nuss of Dike, Parker (Stacy) Drake and their child, Oliver of Ackley, Hunter (Madison), and baby girl Drake of Grimes, Ben (Allie Wolfgram) Schweer of Fort Dodge, and Whitney (Zach) and their children, Traeton and Baby Schmidt of Readlyn; two sisters, Kathryn Magee of Cedar Falls and Patricia (Eric) Skuster of Waverly; a sister-in-law, Sharon Mueller of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.