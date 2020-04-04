Jean A. Bremer

TRIPOLI - Jean Audrey Bremer, 78, of Tripoli, died Tuesday, March 31, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo of cancer.
She was born April 28, 1941, at the family home in rural Denver, daughter of George and Anna (Pipho) Mueller. She graduated from Denver High School in 1959. She worked at Schield-Bantam (now Terex) in Waverly, Jack and Jill Grocery Store and then began working at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, and a member two bowling leagues. She traveled to state bowling events and national events.
Survivors: three children, Teresa (Mark) Nuss of West Union, Brenda Drake of Ackley, and Suzi (Al) Schweer of Tripoli; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, Trey (Allie) Nuss and their children, Charlie, Coleman, Kerrigan, and Cade Nuss of Dike, Reid (MacKenzie) Nuss of Dike, Parker (Stacy) Drake and their child, Oliver of Ackley, Hunter (Madison), and baby girl Drake of Grimes, Ben (Allie Wolfgram) Schweer of Fort Dodge, and Whitney (Zach) and their children, Traeton and Baby Schmidt of Readlyn; two sisters, Kathryn Magee of Cedar Falls and Patricia (Eric) Skuster of Waverly; a sister-in-law, Sharon Mueller of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her sister Eunice (Bill) Porter; a brother, Gordon Mueller; and brother-in-law, James “Joe” Magee.
Services: Private family graveside services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery. There will be a private family viewing at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli. A video of the visitation will be on the Becker-Milnes & Rettig Funeral Home’s Facebook Page around 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 6. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli.
Memorials: to the church.
Online condolences www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
She had a love of feeding birds and bird watching. Jean had many interests and enjoyed staying active, but her greatest joys were attending the various activities her grandchildren were involved in, and cheering for the A.G.W.S.R. Cougar softball team, which her daughter, Brenda coached.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.