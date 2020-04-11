× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1946-2020)

LA PORTE CITY - Jayne E. Fitzgerald, 73, of La Porte City and formerly Waterloo, died April 4 at home.

She was born June 2, 1946, in Waterloo, daughter of Russell and Virginia (Farrington) Miller. She graduated from Columbus Catholic High School. Jayne was a histology technician at Covenant Medical Center for 28 years. She also co-owned and taught at Miller Pre-School for 23 years.

She married Jack Fitzgerald on March 16, 1990, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo; he died Nov. 11, 2017. She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.

Survivors: five children, Brendan (Cheri) Coughlin of Anoka, Minn., Danielle (Justin) Johnson of Waterloo, Cassidy Coughlin of La Porte City, Kate (Ryan) McKinney of Denver, and Jaime Sharpnack of La Porte City; seven grandchildren, Chelsi, Jesse, Bailey, Logan, Spencer, Myles, and Ruby; three great-grandchildren, Josie, Olivia, and Sophia; a brother, Roger (Roberta) Miller of Chicago, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Diane Miller of Binghamton, N.Y.; and a niece and six nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Jack; an infant son, Dion; a brother, Patrick Miller; and a niece, Becky Miller.