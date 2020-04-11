(1946-2020)
LA PORTE CITY - Jayne E. Fitzgerald, 73, of La Porte City and formerly Waterloo, died April 4 at home.
She was born June 2, 1946, in Waterloo, daughter of Russell and Virginia (Farrington) Miller. She graduated from Columbus Catholic High School. Jayne was a histology technician at Covenant Medical Center for 28 years. She also co-owned and taught at Miller Pre-School for 23 years.
She married Jack Fitzgerald on March 16, 1990, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo; he died Nov. 11, 2017. She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.
Survivors: five children, Brendan (Cheri) Coughlin of Anoka, Minn., Danielle (Justin) Johnson of Waterloo, Cassidy Coughlin of La Porte City, Kate (Ryan) McKinney of Denver, and Jaime Sharpnack of La Porte City; seven grandchildren, Chelsi, Jesse, Bailey, Logan, Spencer, Myles, and Ruby; three great-grandchildren, Josie, Olivia, and Sophia; a brother, Roger (Roberta) Miller of Chicago, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Diane Miller of Binghamton, N.Y.; and a niece and six nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Jack; an infant son, Dion; a brother, Patrick Miller; and a niece, Becky Miller.
Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Locke Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Jayne enjoyed reading, gardening and being outdoors in her free time. Jayne was a big Chicago Bears fan. She was proud of her Irish heritage. Jayne loved spending time with her family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.