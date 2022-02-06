November 18, 1964- February 2, 2022

EVANSDALE-Jay R. Timmerman, 57, of Evansdale, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at home.

He was born November 18, 1964, in Sumner, son of Richard and Bonnie (Becker) Timmerman.

Jay attended Fayette High School.

He married the love of his life Lisa Cosgrove in 1992; she preceded him in death on September 1, 2014.

He and Lisa had owned Timmerman Glass, starting in 1992.

Memorial Services: 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park

Visitation: One hour prior to services

Memorials: May be directed to the Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund of Iowa