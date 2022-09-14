December 28, 1960-September 11, 2022

WATERLOO-Jay Joseph Dinnebier, 61, of Waterloo, passed away of natural causes in the comfort of his home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

He was born December 28, 1960 in Waterloo, son of Carl J. and Mary E. Brinkema Dinnebier.

Jay graduated from Central High School in 1979. After completing 2 years of college at the University of Northern Iowa, Jay spent over 25 years employed with Hy-Vee, Inc. primarily in the Kansas City area.

Jay was a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and loved dogs especially his beloved boxer, Bird. Jay was a funny guy, telling jokes and humorous stories. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Jay leaves behind his mother, Mary; three sisters, Peggy (Mark) Reilly of San Diego, Calif., Cheryl Mummelthie of Waterloo and Carla (Rick) Manahl of Cedar Falls; along with four nephews and four nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl; a brother, Bruce J. Dinnebier and a brother-in-law, Tom Mummelthie.

Services will be 10:30 Monday, September 19 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and continue for an hour before services on Monday.

Memorials to be directed to the family or donor’s choice in his name.

